Insider Selling: The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) CEO Sells $2,556,555.98 in Stock

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 31,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $2,556,555.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,669,544.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Timken Stock Down 1.2 %

TKR stock opened at $77.31 on Friday. The Timken Company has a 52-week low of $58.35 and a 52-week high of $95.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.57.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Timken had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Timken in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Timken by 2,606.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Timken by 769.2% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on TKR. Bank of America lowered shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Timken from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Timken from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Timken from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Timken currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.22.

About Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

