Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Annexon from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Annexon from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Annexon from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.00.

Get Annexon alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ANNX

Annexon Stock Performance

Shares of ANNX stock opened at $3.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.56. Annexon has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $7.65.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts forecast that Annexon will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $639,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,701,926 shares in the company, valued at $12,145,102.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Annexon

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alerce Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Annexon by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Alerce Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,056,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,058 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Annexon by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,052,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,051 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Annexon by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,540,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after acquiring an additional 241,273 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in Annexon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,423,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Annexon by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,140,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,047,000 after acquiring an additional 179,405 shares during the period.

About Annexon

(Get Free Report)

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Annexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.