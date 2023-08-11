Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research upped their price target on Asure Software from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Asure Software from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Asure Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASUR opened at $13.29 on Tuesday. Asure Software has a 12 month low of $4.87 and a 12 month high of $17.14. The stock has a market cap of $274.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.53, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Asure Software had a positive return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $33.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.27 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Asure Software will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,407,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,425,000 after buying an additional 853,762 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Asure Software by 48.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,762,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after acquiring an additional 571,201 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its stake in Asure Software by 131.5% in the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 520,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 295,901 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Asure Software by 2,877.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 297,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 287,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Asure Software by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 520,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,553,000 after purchasing an additional 228,466 shares during the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software and services in the United States. It helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; human resource compliance that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service, applicant tracking, onboarding, and compliance; and Asure Time & Attendance, which provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

