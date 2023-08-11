Wedbush Begins Coverage on Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE)

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Apogee Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.65) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.36) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($7.59) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($5.95) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($6.41) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on APGE. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of APGE opened at $21.95 on Tuesday. Apogee Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $19.98 and a 1-year high of $22.53.

In other news, Director Nimish P. Shah acquired 1,750,000 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,750,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,750,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

