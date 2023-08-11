Wedbush Trims AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Target Price to $26.00

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.81) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.92) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.73) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($2.00) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($2.06) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($2.14) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($8.31) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($7.74) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($7.09) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($7.30) EPS.

ANAB has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.67.

AnaptysBio Stock Performance

ANAB opened at $18.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.36. The firm has a market cap of $478.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of -0.14. AnaptysBio has a twelve month low of $16.66 and a twelve month high of $32.44.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.54). AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 59.12% and a negative net margin of 1,113.38%. The company had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 million. Equities analysts forecast that AnaptysBio will post -6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AnaptysBio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 trial for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to suppress T-cell driven inflammatory diseases by augmenting signaling through PD-1 or targeted depletion of PD-1+ T cells; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

Further Reading

