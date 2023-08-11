Doma Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:DOMA)

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 2,535 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,660% compared to the average volume of 144 call options.

Doma Price Performance

Doma stock opened at $5.91 on Friday. Doma has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $26.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.67 and its 200 day moving average is $9.90. The firm has a market cap of $78.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.40.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($3.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Doma had a negative net margin of 73.15% and a negative return on equity of 143.18%. The business had revenue of $74.37 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Doma

Doma Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOMA. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Doma by 1,317.1% in the first quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,406,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 4,095,743 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Doma by 105.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,160,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683,441 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Doma by 24.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,637,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,914 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Doma by 182.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,236,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,799 shares during the period. Finally, HST Ventures LLC raised its position in shares of Doma by 199.5% during the first quarter. HST Ventures LLC now owns 2,038,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,876 shares during the period. 24.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

