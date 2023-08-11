Doma Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:DOMA)

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 2,535 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,660% compared to the average volume of 144 call options.
Doma Price Performance
Doma stock opened at $5.91 on Friday. Doma has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $26.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.67 and its 200 day moving average is $9.90. The firm has a market cap of $78.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.40.
Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($3.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Doma had a negative net margin of 73.15% and a negative return on equity of 143.18%. The business had revenue of $74.37 million during the quarter.
Doma Company Profile
Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.
