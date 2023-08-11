FY2024 EPS Estimates for inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT) Boosted by Northland Capmk

inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of inTEST in a report issued on Monday, August 7th. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson now anticipates that the company will earn $1.14 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.12. The consensus estimate for inTEST’s current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for inTEST’s FY2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on INTT. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of inTEST from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of inTEST from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of inTEST from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of inTEST from $19.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

inTEST Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of INTT stock opened at $17.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $212.57 million, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.98. inTEST has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.49.

Insider Activity at inTEST

In other inTEST news, Director Joseph W. Iv Dews sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $295,087.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,730.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph W. Iv Dews sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $295,087.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,730.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott Eric Nolen sold 7,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $160,600.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,483.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On inTEST

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in inTEST by 2.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 736,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in inTEST by 2.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 570,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,984,000 after buying an additional 14,869 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in inTEST by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 470,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after buying an additional 38,184 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in inTEST by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 409,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after buying an additional 38,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in inTEST by 56.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 239,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after buying an additional 86,687 shares during the last quarter. 46.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About inTEST

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Test, Environmental Technologies, and Process Technologies.

Further Reading

