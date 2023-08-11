Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Diversified Healthcare Trust’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:DHC)

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 8th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.83. The consensus estimate for Diversified Healthcare Trust’s current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DHC. TheStreet downgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $736.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.94. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.54%.

Insider Activity

In other Diversified Healthcare Trust news, Director Adam D. Portnoy acquired 635,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.21 per share, with a total value of $768,656.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,185,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,854,179.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Diversified Healthcare Trust news, Director Adam D. Portnoy purchased 635,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.21 per share, for a total transaction of $768,656.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,185,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,854,179.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam D. Portnoy purchased 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.07 per share, for a total transaction of $6,140,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,250,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,377,558.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 12,724,178 shares of company stock valued at $29,426,021 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 325.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,358,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,434,000 after acquiring an additional 13,274,098 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 383.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,054,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,443,000 after acquiring an additional 10,351,271 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,252,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 406.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,826,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,726,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location. As of March 31, 2023, DHC's approximately $7.1 billion portfolio included 376 properties in 36 states and Washington, DC, occupied by approximately 500 tenants, and totaling approximately 9 million square feet of life science and medical office properties and more than 27,000 senior living units.

See Also

