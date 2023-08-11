B. Riley Weighs in on Augmedix, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:AUGX)

Augmedix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Augmedix in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 8th. B. Riley analyst N. Chatterji forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the year. The consensus estimate for Augmedix’s current full-year earnings is ($0.50) per share.

Get Augmedix alerts:

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Augmedix had a negative net margin of 57.70% and a negative return on equity of 1,355.11%. The business had revenue of $9.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 million.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AUGX. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Augmedix from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Augmedix from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AUGX

Augmedix Trading Down 0.7 %

AUGX opened at $4.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.77, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.02. Augmedix has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $5.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16 and a beta of -0.35.

Insider Transactions at Augmedix

In other news, Director Margie L. Traylor acquired 26,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.51 per share, with a total value of $119,650.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,331 shares in the company, valued at $213,462.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Augmedix

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUGX. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Augmedix by 577.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 124,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 106,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Augmedix by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 636,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 22,994 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Augmedix in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Augmedix in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Augmedix in the fourth quarter valued at $1,158,000. 74.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Augmedix

(Get Free Report)

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Notes that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, a self-service mobile software application.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Augmedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augmedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.