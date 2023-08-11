FY2024 EPS Estimates for Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited Increased by Cormark (TSE:FFH)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Fairfax Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 8th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will post earnings of $176.84 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $170.84. The consensus estimate for Fairfax Financial’s current full-year earnings is $174.61 per share.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$66.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$57.39 by C$9.39. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of C$8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.08 billion.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FFH. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,300.00 to C$1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,350.00 to C$1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,150.00 to C$1,225.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$875.00 to C$980.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,600.00 to C$1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1,367.50.

TSE FFH opened at C$1,126.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1,004.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$944.18. Fairfax Financial has a 12-month low of C$612.00 and a 12-month high of C$1,146.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.80. The firm has a market cap of C$26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.91.

In other news, Director Eric Salsberg sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$988.09, for a total value of C$494,042.50. Insiders own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

