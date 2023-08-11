Guidewire Software Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,297 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,563% compared to the typical daily volume of 78 call options.

Several research firms have recently commented on GWRE. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

NYSE GWRE opened at $82.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.80 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.45. Guidewire Software has a twelve month low of $52.08 and a twelve month high of $86.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $207.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.08 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 17.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 1,050 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total transaction of $74,676.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,223.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $539,449.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,373,578.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total transaction of $74,676.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,223.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,187 shares of company stock worth $937,981. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 261.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 52.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

