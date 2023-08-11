The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $6.24 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Clorox in a report issued on Monday, August 7th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser anticipates that the company will post earnings of $6.24 per share for the year. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Clorox’s current full-year earnings is $5.90 per share.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.48. Clorox had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 163.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Clorox from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.38.

Clorox Stock Performance

CLX opened at $160.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.01. Clorox has a 52-week low of $124.58 and a 52-week high of $178.21. The company has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.45, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38.

Institutional Trading of Clorox

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kennon Green & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 4.4% during the first quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 7.2% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 396.64%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

