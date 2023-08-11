KeyCorp Comments on Semrush Holdings, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:SEMR)

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Free Report) – KeyCorp issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Semrush in a research note issued on Sunday, August 6th. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the year. The consensus estimate for Semrush’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Semrush had a negative net margin of 11.83% and a negative return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $70.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.43 million.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SEMR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Semrush from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Semrush in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Semrush in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Semrush from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of SEMR stock opened at $9.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.12. Semrush has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.78 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semrush

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancient Art L.P. raised its stake in shares of Semrush by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Ancient Art L.P. now owns 3,555,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,734,000 after purchasing an additional 257,341 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Semrush by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,958,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,165,000 after purchasing an additional 401,762 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Semrush by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,558,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,682,000 after purchasing an additional 13,185 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Semrush by 124.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,420,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,274,000 after acquiring an additional 786,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Semrush by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 874,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after acquiring an additional 84,988 shares in the last quarter. 30.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Semrush

In related news, Director Anna Baird sold 6,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $50,815.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,551.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Semrush news, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 566,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $4,535,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,835,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,686,224. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anna Baird sold 6,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $50,815.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,551.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 590,553 shares of company stock valued at $4,752,171 over the last 90 days. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Semrush

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

