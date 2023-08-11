FY2027 EPS Estimates for Merus Lifted by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2027 EPS estimates for Merus in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.92. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Merus’ current full-year earnings is ($3.52) per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MRUS. SVB Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Merus from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Merus from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Merus from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Merus from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

Merus Price Performance

Shares of MRUS opened at $22.90 on Wednesday. Merus has a one year low of $12.03 and a one year high of $28.11. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.32.

Institutional Trading of Merus

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Merus by 2.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merus by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merus by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Merus by 107.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Merus by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

