American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on American Software from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th.

Get American Software alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on American Software

American Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMSWA opened at $11.10 on Monday. American Software has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $19.34. The firm has a market cap of $379.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.45.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. American Software had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $29.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.67 million. As a group, research analysts predict that American Software will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

American Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Software

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in American Software by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,934 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in American Software by 5.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Software by 1.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,729 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of American Software by 3.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Software by 7.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other segments. The SCM segment leverages a single platform spanning eight supply chain process areas including product, demand, inventory, network optimization supply, deploy aligned with integrated business planning and supply chain data management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.