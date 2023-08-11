Cormark Weighs in on Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:SSL)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report released on Tuesday, August 8th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SSL. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.75 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC boosted their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.04.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

Shares of SSL stock opened at C$7.14 on Wednesday. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of C$6.06 and a 12 month high of C$8.83. The stock has a market cap of C$2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.34.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.02. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 53.95% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of C$59.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$59.40 million.

Sandstorm Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.60%.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

