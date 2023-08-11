SIGA Technologies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 1,200 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,438% compared to the typical volume of 78 call options.

SIGA Technologies Stock Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:SIGA opened at $5.25 on Friday. SIGA Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.73 and a 1-year high of $26.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.86.

SIGA Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SIGA Technologies

About SIGA Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in SIGA Technologies by 399.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,812,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249,296 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,228,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,956,000 after purchasing an additional 69,423 shares in the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 2,224,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,790,000 after purchasing an additional 331,052 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 1,728,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,718,000 after purchasing an additional 270,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,514,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,595,000 after purchasing an additional 521,261 shares in the last quarter. 44.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

