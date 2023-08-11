Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $253.00.
Amgen Price Performance
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen will post 18.29 EPS for the current year.
Amgen Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.45%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amgen
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $378,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its position in Amgen by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 55,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Amgen
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.
