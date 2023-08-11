DA Davidson Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Alamo Group in a report issued on Monday, August 7th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky now expects that the industrial products company will earn $11.64 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $11.19. The consensus estimate for Alamo Group’s current full-year earnings is $11.14 per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ALG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alamo Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Alamo Group from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.67.

Shares of Alamo Group stock opened at $176.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.01. Alamo Group has a 52 week low of $118.73 and a 52 week high of $200.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alamo Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,660,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,816,000 after purchasing an additional 28,326 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 864,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,603,000 after purchasing an additional 36,290 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alamo Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 685,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,007,000 after buying an additional 18,713 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Alamo Group by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 678,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,065,000 after buying an additional 53,730 shares during the period. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alamo Group news, CFO Richard J. Wehrle sold 1,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total value of $214,042.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,966,853.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard J. Wehrle sold 1,500 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total transaction of $273,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,688,788.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard J. Wehrle sold 1,166 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total value of $214,042.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,966,853.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 17th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.45%.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

