Q1 2026 Earnings Forecast for Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Issued By Zacks Research

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Ryanair in a report issued on Monday, August 7th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now expects that the transportation company will earn $2.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.58. The consensus estimate for Ryanair’s current full-year earnings is $8.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ryanair’s FY2026 earnings at $10.88 EPS.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.26. Ryanair had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RYAAY. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of Ryanair stock opened at $99.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Ryanair has a 12-month low of $55.90 and a 12-month high of $112.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.11.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 62.1% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 2.4% in the first quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 116,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 1,776,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,816,000 after purchasing an additional 493,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.68% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

