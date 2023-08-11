FY2024 EPS Estimates for MannKind Co. Raised by Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:MNKD)

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MannKind in a report released on Tuesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst O. Brayer now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.09. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for MannKind’s current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $40.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 million. MannKind’s revenue for the quarter was up 238.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd.

Shares of MNKD opened at $5.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.11 and a beta of 1.53. MannKind has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MannKind during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MannKind during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MannKind during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of MannKind during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 52.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael Castagna sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total transaction of $45,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,496,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,410,078.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David Thomson sold 95,576 shares of MannKind stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $447,295.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 735,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,030.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Castagna sold 10,000 shares of MannKind stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total value of $45,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,496,735 shares in the company, valued at $11,410,078.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 398,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,843,268 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MannKind Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic products and devices for those with endocrine and orphan lung diseases. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

