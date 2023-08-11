Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Issued By Zacks Research

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for RenaissanceRe in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 8th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $7.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $7.16. The consensus estimate for RenaissanceRe’s current full-year earnings is $24.82 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for RenaissanceRe’s FY2024 earnings at $23.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $35.00 EPS.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $1.21. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RNR. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RNR

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $190.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.42. RenaissanceRe has a 52 week low of $128.00 and a 52 week high of $223.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $191.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RenaissanceRe

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,518,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $634,345,000 after acquiring an additional 11,838 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,063,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $814,003,000 after acquiring an additional 37,079 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,550,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $404,270,000 after acquiring an additional 129,891 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,916,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $357,586,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 1,327,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $247,623,000 after acquiring an additional 704,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at RenaissanceRe

In related news, CEO Kevin Odonnell purchased 13,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $192.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,499,840.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,025 shares in the company, valued at $56,836,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.00%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.