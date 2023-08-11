Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Groupon from $12.00 to $3.40 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Shares of Groupon stock opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.70. The company has a market cap of $237.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39. Groupon has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $14.18.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The coupon company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.59. Groupon had a negative net margin of 40.87% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The company had revenue of $121.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Groupon will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRPN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Groupon by 303.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,990 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Groupon during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon during the first quarter worth $55,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Groupon in the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Groupon by 56.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,316 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

