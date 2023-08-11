XPO (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Raised to $82.00 at Oppenheimer

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer from $52.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

XPO has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of XPO from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of XPO from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of XPO from $81.00 to $86.00 in a report on Sunday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on XPO from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of XPO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPO currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.55.

Shares of XPO opened at $73.25 on Monday. XPO has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $76.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.34, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. XPO had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 34.51%. XPO’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that XPO will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,600 shares of XPO stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $85,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,752. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of XPO by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,432,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $464,436,000 after buying an additional 367,078 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in XPO by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,604,000 after acquiring an additional 906,295 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP grew its stake in shares of XPO by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $524,187,000 after buying an additional 2,925,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of XPO by 18.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,644,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,044,000 after purchasing an additional 896,499 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of XPO by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,706,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,399,000 after buying an additional 687,859 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

