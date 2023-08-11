Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Price Target Raised to $43.00

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fluor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.14.

Fluor Trading Down 1.6 %

Fluor stock opened at $34.77 on Monday. Fluor has a one year low of $23.37 and a one year high of $38.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.93, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.28.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.33. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fluor will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Fluor by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Fluor by 3.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

