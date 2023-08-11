Citigroup Increases Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target to $135.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $96.00 to $135.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DDOG. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Datadog from $95.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Datadog from $82.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet upgraded Datadog from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Datadog from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $106.48.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $90.72 on Monday. Datadog has a 12-month low of $61.34 and a 12-month high of $120.75. The stock has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -335.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.92 and its 200-day moving average is $84.99.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $509.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.34, for a total value of $1,163,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,018,862.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 6,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $652,345.66. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 193,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,440,342.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.34, for a total value of $1,163,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,218 shares in the company, valued at $32,018,862.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 621,949 shares of company stock worth $62,761,561 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 167.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 493.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 92.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 381.0% in the first quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

