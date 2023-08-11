Citigroup Raises Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Price Target to $40.00

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fluor from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fluor has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.14.

Shares of Fluor stock opened at $34.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -86.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.19. Fluor has a fifty-two week low of $23.37 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. Fluor’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fluor will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fluor by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,937,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,943,000 after acquiring an additional 571,316 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Fluor by 10.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,402,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $445,184,000 after buying an additional 1,415,178 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Fluor by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,760,561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $342,501,000 after purchasing an additional 210,592 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Fluor by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,904,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,581,000 after purchasing an additional 59,947 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fluor by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,389,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,479,000 after acquiring an additional 392,788 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

