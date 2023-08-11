Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) CEO Sells $3,092,654.70 in Stock

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 47,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total value of $3,092,654.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,912,676.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $63.51 on Friday. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $56.85 and a twelve month high of $74.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 34.40%.

SCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Service Co. International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 380,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,648,000 after purchasing an additional 11,348 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 78,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

