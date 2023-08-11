Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) CFO Walter Stanley Berman Sells 13,042 Shares

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total transaction of $4,584,915.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,274.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

AMP opened at $342.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $333.67 and its 200-day moving average is $322.35. The stock has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.35 and a twelve month high of $358.02.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by $0.15. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 82.23%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $357.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Motco increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 15.6% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 15.1% in the first quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% in the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

