Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) CFO Sells $5,168,423.26 in Stock

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) CFO Mark Kaye sold 15,158 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.97, for a total transaction of $5,168,423.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,293.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Moody’s stock opened at $339.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $343.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.20. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.16 and a twelve month high of $363.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $62.26 billion, a PE ratio of 43.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 55.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.69%.

MCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.53.

Institutional Trading of Moody’s

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,160,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,027,280,000 after purchasing an additional 210,068 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 10,369,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,173,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,192 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,643,000 after purchasing an additional 38,615 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Moody’s by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,947,000 after purchasing an additional 914,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Moody’s by 98,060.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,127,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,215 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

