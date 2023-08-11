Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. Sells 125,000 Shares

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total transaction of $8,313,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 343,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,839,467.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $64.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.37. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $51.97 and a 52 week high of $68.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.51). Regency Centers had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $314.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.50%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on REG shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Regency Centers by 175.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Regency Centers by 59.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Regency Centers by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Regency Centers by 10,411.1% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

