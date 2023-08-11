NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) CEO Sells $9,537,495.00 in Stock

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,358.33, for a total transaction of $9,537,495.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,769,268.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Eugene James Bredow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 4th, Eugene James Bredow sold 418 shares of NVR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,320.00, for a total transaction of $2,641,760.00.

On Monday, July 31st, Eugene James Bredow sold 228 shares of NVR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,320.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,960.00.

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NVR opened at $6,119.33 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,816.55 and a 12-month high of $6,474.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6,154.67 and its 200 day moving average is $5,707.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.03.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $116.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.76 by $12.78. NVR had a return on equity of 44.26% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $123.65 EPS. NVR’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 431.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on NVR shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,650.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVR

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NVR by 22,694.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,424 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NVR by 2,293,208.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 848,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,574,000 after acquiring an additional 848,487 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NVR by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 237,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,321,244,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in NVR by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $708,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVR by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $380,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

