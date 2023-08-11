Insider Selling: Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Major Shareholder Sells $72,600,000.00 in Stock

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Warburg Pincus Partners Ii (Us sold 5,000,000 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $72,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,868,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,246,757.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Earthstone Energy Price Performance
Shares of ESTE stock opened at $15.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $17.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.73.
Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $370.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Earthstone Energy
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESTE. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,570,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 428.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,947,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,235,000 after buying an additional 2,390,004 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,668,651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,745,000 after buying an additional 906,847 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,219,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,490,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,402,000 after buying an additional 732,083 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Earthstone Energy Company Profile
Earthstone Energy, Inc, operates as an independent oil and gas company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin in West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend located in southern Gonzales County, Texas.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Earthstone Energy
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Alibaba Explodes On Earnings, Inching Toward Triple Digit Prices
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Is It Time To Game The Roblox Market?
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- 2 Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.