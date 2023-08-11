Insider Selling: El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Director Sells $26,575,000.00 in Stock

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) Director John M. Roth sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $26,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,052 shares in the company, valued at $425,752.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
El Pollo Loco Stock Performance
LOCO opened at $10.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $368.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average is $10.28. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $13.00.
El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $121.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.56 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On El Pollo Loco
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised El Pollo Loco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on LOCO
El Pollo Loco Company Profile
El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.
Further Reading
