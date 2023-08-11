Insider Selling: El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Director Sells $26,575,000.00 in Stock

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) Director John M. Roth sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $26,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,052 shares in the company, valued at $425,752.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

El Pollo Loco Stock Performance

LOCO opened at $10.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $368.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average is $10.28. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $13.00.

Get El Pollo Loco alerts:

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $121.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.56 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On El Pollo Loco

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in El Pollo Loco by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in El Pollo Loco by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in El Pollo Loco by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in El Pollo Loco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in El Pollo Loco by 193.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised El Pollo Loco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LOCO

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.