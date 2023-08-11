Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Increased by Analyst

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets boosted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of TransAlta in a research report issued on Monday, August 7th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for TransAlta’s current full-year earnings is $1.49 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for TransAlta’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TA. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.06.

TransAlta Stock Up 2.4 %

TA opened at C$13.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$12.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.41. The company has a market cap of C$3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.05. TransAlta has a 12 month low of C$10.52 and a 12 month high of C$13.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.84.

TransAlta Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. TransAlta’s payout ratio is presently 52.38%.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

Further Reading

