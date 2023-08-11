UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Downgraded by JMP Securities

JMP Securities lowered shares of UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UWMC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of UWM from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. SpectralCast reiterated a maintains rating on shares of UWM in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of UWM from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of UWM from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of UWM from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.13.

Shares of UWMC stock opened at $6.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.24. UWM has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $578.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.50 and a beta of 1.51.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $161.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.17 million. UWM had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 0.46%. As a group, research analysts predict that UWM will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. UWM’s payout ratio is presently 666.67%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UWM by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in UWM by 4.8% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in UWM during the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of UWM in the first quarter worth about $972,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UWM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 42.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

