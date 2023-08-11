Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $13.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $12.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Tronox from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Tronox in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Tronox from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tronox from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

Tronox Price Performance

Shares of TROX opened at $13.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.76. Tronox has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $17.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.93.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.11). Tronox had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tronox will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Tronox Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Tronox’s payout ratio is -56.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tronox

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tronox in the first quarter valued at approximately $674,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tronox by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,141,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,127,000 after purchasing an additional 336,103 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 214,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 11,667 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Tronox by 1,124.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 237,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 218,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tronox by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,688,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,318,000 after buying an additional 401,480 shares during the period. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

Further Reading

