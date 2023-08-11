BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Receives $767.69 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $767.69.

Several research firms have commented on BLK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $881.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

BlackRock Price Performance

NYSE BLK opened at $697.01 on Tuesday. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $785.65. The stock has a market cap of $104.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $705.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $688.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 35.16 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 168.1% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

