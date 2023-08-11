Brokerages Set GSK plc (LON:GSK) Target Price at GBX 1,560

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,560 ($19.94).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GSK. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,730 ($22.11) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,450 ($18.53) to GBX 1,390 ($17.76) in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.53) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($21.73) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($21.73) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, June 8th.

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,387.60 ($17.73) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £56.89 billion, a PE ratio of 1,092.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,368.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,417.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.73. GSK has a 1 year low of GBX 1,280.92 ($16.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,609 ($20.56).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 4,409.45%.

In other GSK news, insider Jonathan Symonds acquired 6,000 shares of GSK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,440 ($18.40) per share, for a total transaction of £86,400 ($110,415.34). Insiders purchased a total of 6,027 shares of company stock worth $8,676,567 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

