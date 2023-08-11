Analysts Set Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Target Price at $68.75

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.75.

SR has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Spire from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Spire from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Spire from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 70,596.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,264,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258,360 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spire in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Spire by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,252,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,065,000 after acquiring an additional 572,381 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Spire by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,642,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $526,293,000 after acquiring an additional 434,669 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Spire in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,032,000. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SR stock opened at $59.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.48. Spire has a fifty-two week low of $59.48 and a fifty-two week high of $77.68.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.40). Spire had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $418.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Spire will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.82%.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

