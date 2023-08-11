Head-To-Head Contrast: Live Current Media (OTCMKTS:LIVC) versus Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Live Current Media (OTCMKTS:LIVC – Get Free Report) and Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Live Current Media and Accolade’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Live Current Media N/A -451.41% -255.75% Accolade -41.86% -32.34% -17.13%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Live Current Media and Accolade’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Live Current Media $490,000.00 0.30 -$15.73 million ($0.12) -0.01 Accolade $370.84 million 2.89 -$459.65 million ($2.16) -6.57

Analyst Ratings

Live Current Media has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Accolade. Accolade is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Live Current Media, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Live Current Media and Accolade, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Live Current Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Accolade 0 5 11 0 2.69

Accolade has a consensus target price of $15.59, indicating a potential upside of 9.89%. Given Accolade’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Accolade is more favorable than Live Current Media.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.3% of Accolade shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.3% of Live Current Media shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of Accolade shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Live Current Media has a beta of -0.83, meaning that its share price is 183% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Accolade has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Accolade beats Live Current Media on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Live Current Media

Live Current Media, Inc. acquires and integrates technologies that automate processes in content and community creation. It brings businesses and technologies together to provide an end-to-end resource for the creators who do not have a meaningful piece of the creator economy. The company's platform features a set of creative tools and community building technologies that power video community creation, AR/VR discovery, social media amplification, personal and business brand management and sponsorship, and alternative revenue creation for the global creative community. It also provides community and experiential solutions for businesses to become more creative in the way they reach their customers and constituents. Its Exosystem helps creators to manage the independent creativity. Live Current Media, Inc. is based in San Diego, California.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians. It also provides medical opinion and decision support services; and technology and administrative services to the medical practice PCs providing virtual primary care services. The company serves employers who provide their employees and their employees' families a single place to turn for their health, healthcare, and benefits needs. Accolade, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

