Contrasting PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) & Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL)

PJT Partners and Blue Owl Capital are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.3% of PJT Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.2% of Blue Owl Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of PJT Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.4% of Blue Owl Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for PJT Partners and Blue Owl Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PJT Partners 0 1 2 0 2.67 Blue Owl Capital 0 2 6 0 2.75

Profitability

PJT Partners presently has a consensus price target of $89.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.85%. Blue Owl Capital has a consensus price target of $14.66, indicating a potential upside of 25.37%. Given Blue Owl Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Blue Owl Capital is more favorable than PJT Partners.

This table compares PJT Partners and Blue Owl Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PJT Partners 7.79% 17.24% 12.31% Blue Owl Capital 1.58% 15.18% 9.56%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PJT Partners and Blue Owl Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PJT Partners $1.03 billion 1.85 $164.77 million $3.30 23.82 Blue Owl Capital $1.57 billion 10.45 -$9.29 million $0.04 292.25

PJT Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Blue Owl Capital. PJT Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Blue Owl Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

PJT Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Blue Owl Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. PJT Partners pays out 30.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Blue Owl Capital pays out 1,400.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. PJT Partners has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

PJT Partners has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Owl Capital has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Blue Owl Capital beats PJT Partners on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc., an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures. The company also advises private and public company boards and management teams on strategies for building productive investor relationships with a focus on shareholder engagement; and strategic investor relations; environmental, social, and governance matters; and other investor-related matters. In addition, it provides advisory services related to debt and acquisition financings; structured product offerings; public equity raises, including initial public offering and SPAC offerings; and private capital raises for early and later stage companies, as well as other capital structure related matters. Further, the company offers advisory services in restructurings and recapitalizations; and serving a range of companies, creditors, and financial sponsors on liability management and related capital raise transactions, including exchanges, recapitalizations, reorganizations, debt repurchases, and distressed mergers and acquisitions. Additionally, it provides private fund advisory and fundraising services for a range of investment strategies; and advisory services to GPs and LPs on liquidity and other structured solutions in the secondary market. The company was formerly known as Blackstone Advisory Inc. and changed its name to PJT Partners Inc. in March 2015. PJT Partners Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc. operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases. It offers its solutions through permanent capital vehicles, as well as long-dated private funds. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

