Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $254.25.

LH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $251.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $247.41 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LH

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $214.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $220.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.07. Laboratory Co. of America has a one year low of $166.93 and a one year high of $222.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.05). Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.07%.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $1,057,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,731.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $50,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $1,057,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,275 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,731.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,012 shares of company stock worth $2,366,598 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Laboratory Co. of America

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LH. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.