Financial Survey: EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) & SAI.TECH Global (NASDAQ:SAI)

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) and SAI.TECH Global (NASDAQ:SAI – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares EVERTEC and SAI.TECH Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVERTEC 35.42% 28.71% 12.46% SAI.TECH Global N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for EVERTEC and SAI.TECH Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVERTEC 1 0 1 0 2.00 SAI.TECH Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

EVERTEC currently has a consensus target price of $39.40, suggesting a potential downside of 3.55%. Given EVERTEC’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EVERTEC is more favorable than SAI.TECH Global.

95.5% of EVERTEC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of SAI.TECH Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of EVERTEC shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of SAI.TECH Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

EVERTEC has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SAI.TECH Global has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EVERTEC and SAI.TECH Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVERTEC $618.41 million 4.28 $239.01 million $3.39 12.05 SAI.TECH Global $10.64 million 1.76 -$8.85 million N/A N/A

EVERTEC has higher revenue and earnings than SAI.TECH Global.

Dividends

EVERTEC pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. SAI.TECH Global pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 90.8%. EVERTEC pays out 5.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

EVERTEC beats SAI.TECH Global on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc. engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards. In addition, the company offers payment processing services that enable financial institutions and other issuers to manage, support, and facilitate the processing for credit, debit, prepaid, automated teller machines, and EBT card programs; credit and debit card processing, authorization and settlement, and fraud monitoring and control services to debit or credit issuers services. Further, it provides business process management solutions comprising core bank processing, network hosting and management, IT consulting, business process outsourcing, item and cash processing, and fulfillment solutions to financial institutions, and corporate and government customers. Additionally, the company owns and operates the ATH network, an automated teller machine and personal identification number debit networks. It manages a system of electronic payment networks that process approximately six billion transactions. The company sells and distributes its services primarily through direct sales force. It serves financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies. EVERTEC, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

About SAI.TECH Global

SAI.TECH Global Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy-saving Bitcoin mining operator and a clean-tech company that integrates the bitcoin mining, power, and heating industries worldwide. The company provides a suite of specialized services, including mining machines purchase, hosting, mining pool, and energy-saving technologies and solutions to digital asset mining customers. Its target customers include large-scale miners and institutional investors. SAI.TECH Global Corporation was founded in 2019 and is based in Singapore.

