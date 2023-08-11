StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Price Target Raised to $27.00

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of StepStone Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on StepStone Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on StepStone Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.60.

StepStone Group Price Performance

StepStone Group stock opened at $29.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.31. StepStone Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $32.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.00 and a beta of 1.44.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $178.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.14 million. As a group, analysts predict that StepStone Group will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StepStone Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael I. Mccabe acquired 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.83 per share, for a total transaction of $753,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,724,920.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael I. Mccabe purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.56 per share, for a total transaction of $589,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 181,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,272,770.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael I. Mccabe purchased 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.83 per share, for a total transaction of $753,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,724,920.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 108,000 shares of company stock worth $2,416,390 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in StepStone Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in StepStone Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in StepStone Group by 67.1% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in StepStone Group by 57.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

