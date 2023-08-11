Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BOOT shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on Boot Barn from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $74.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

In other news, COO Gregory V. Hackman sold 15,749 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $1,089,200.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,120 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,419.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,055,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,957,000 after purchasing an additional 63,802 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth approximately $546,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth approximately $681,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the period.

NYSE:BOOT opened at $95.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.82. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $104.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.36.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.08. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $425.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

