Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Stoke Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($2.42) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.44) EPS.

STOK has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen cut shares of Stoke Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stoke Therapeutics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.50.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on STOK

Stoke Therapeutics Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:STOK opened at $5.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.65. The company has a market cap of $251.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.32. Stoke Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $22.46.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of ($2.48) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.24% and a negative net margin of 679.83%. On average, analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Barry Ticho sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $166,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,161.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Jonathan Allan sold 1,948 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $26,259.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Barry Ticho sold 15,000 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $166,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,161.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,948 shares of company stock valued at $352,209. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Stoke Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STOK. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 4,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.