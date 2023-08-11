Flat Glass Group (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) vs. PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Critical Contrast

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) and Flat Glass Group (OTCMKTS:FGSGF – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares PGT Innovations and Flat Glass Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PGT Innovations 7.15% 18.47% 7.19% Flat Glass Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for PGT Innovations and Flat Glass Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PGT Innovations 0 0 2 0 3.00 Flat Glass Group 0 1 2 0 2.67

Valuation and Earnings

PGT Innovations currently has a consensus target price of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.41%. Given PGT Innovations’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe PGT Innovations is more favorable than Flat Glass Group.

This table compares PGT Innovations and Flat Glass Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PGT Innovations $1.49 billion 1.08 $98.88 million $1.75 15.74 Flat Glass Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PGT Innovations has higher revenue and earnings than Flat Glass Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.1% of PGT Innovations shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of PGT Innovations shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PGT Innovations beats Flat Glass Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PGT Innovations

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc., together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones. It also offers customizable non-impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors; and non-glass vertical and horizontal sliding panels for porch enclosures, including vinyl-glazed aluminum-framed products used for enclosing screened-in porches that provide protection from inclement weather. In addition, the company provides premium aluminum impact-resistant products; aluminum impact-resistant windows and doors; vinyl energy-efficient impact-resistant windows; and commercial storefront window system and entry doors. Further, it provides impact and non-impact sliding glass and terrace doors; fixed picture, single hung, and horizontal rolling windows; aluminum thermally broken doors and windows; fixed and operating windows; sliding, folding, and hinged doors; and moving glass walls and windows. The company offers its products under the PGT, CGI, WinDoor, Western Window Systems, NewSouth, Eco Window Systems, CGI Commercial, Anlin, and Martin brands. It serves window distributors, building supply distributors, window replacement dealers, enclosure contractors, and garage door installation dealers. The company was formerly known as PGT, Inc. and changed its name to PGT Innovations, Inc. in December 2016. PGT Innovations, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in North Venice, Florida.

About Flat Glass Group

About Flat Glass Group

Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass products in the People's Republic of China, the rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers photovoltaic glass, float glass, architectural glass, and household glass products. It is also involved in the mine of a quartzite ores; investment, construction, operation, and maintenance of energy power plants; development of natural gas utilization technology; and sale and installation of natural gas pipelines. In addition, it offers supply chain management services; and exports glass products. The company serves PV module manufacturers, glass processing manufacturers, glass wholesalers, furniture manufacturers and processing companies, furniture retailers, architectural contractors, architectural glass processing companies, and construction companies. Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jiaxing, the People's Republic of China.

