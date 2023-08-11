StockNews.com Upgrades Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut Gentherm from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.00.

THRM stock opened at $60.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 172.54 and a beta of 1.35. Gentherm has a twelve month low of $49.45 and a twelve month high of $76.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.70.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $372.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.93 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 0.85%. The business’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Gentherm will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Breisacher Nicholas sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $25,956.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,676.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Gentherm by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 125,368 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,085,000 after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,765,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Gentherm by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gentherm by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 379,255 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,432,000 after buying an additional 7,696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

