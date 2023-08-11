Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) and Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Critical Review

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) and Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bankwell Financial Group and Banco Bradesco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bankwell Financial Group $120.99 million 1.79 $37.43 million $4.57 6.06 Banco Bradesco $103.05 billion 0.32 $4.06 billion $0.25 12.56

Banco Bradesco has higher revenue and earnings than Bankwell Financial Group. Bankwell Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banco Bradesco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bankwell Financial Group 21.69% 14.98% 1.16% Banco Bradesco 7.80% 9.53% 0.83%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Bankwell Financial Group and Banco Bradesco's net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Bankwell Financial Group has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Bradesco has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Bankwell Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Banco Bradesco pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Bankwell Financial Group pays out 17.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banco Bradesco pays out 12.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bankwell Financial Group has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Banco Bradesco has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Bankwell Financial Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Bankwell Financial Group and Banco Bradesco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bankwell Financial Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Banco Bradesco 0 5 4 0 2.44

Bankwell Financial Group currently has a consensus target price of $30.50, indicating a potential upside of 10.11%. Banco Bradesco has a consensus target price of $11.93, indicating a potential upside of 279.78%. Given Banco Bradesco’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Banco Bradesco is more favorable than Bankwell Financial Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.3% of Bankwell Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of Banco Bradesco shares are held by institutional investors. 25.8% of Bankwell Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Banco Bradesco shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bankwell Financial Group beats Banco Bradesco on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans secured by savings or certificate accounts and automobiles; and unsecured personal loans and overdraft lines of credit. It operates branches in New Canaan, Stamford, Fairfield, Wilton, Westport, Darien, Norwalk, and Hamden, Connecticut. The company was formerly known as BNC Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. in September 2013. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New Canaan, Connecticut.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services. Banco Bradesco S.A. was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Osasco, Brazil.

